It was an open secret.

And it was only a matter of time before the evidence turned up.

Evidence that from Palacio López Obrador himself designed the fraud that his party, Morena, will attempt in the State of Mexico.

A fraud that goes through the nomination of Professor Delfina Gómez, as a candidate imposed from the Palace and by the not casual appointment of Horacio Duarte as her campaign manager.

And it is that, as I have said repeatedly here, Horacio Duarte, a friend of the president, was taken to the customs office to “fatten the little pig” from which the dirty money for the Morena campaign in Edomex will come out.

A “little pig” of money looted in customs and that will be spilled to buy votes throughout the Mexican territory.

But let’s go step by step.

In its edition yesterday, the newspaper La Razón published a report on the passage of Horacio Duarte through the National Customs Agency of Mexico, a position he held for 26 months.

During that time, he created a structure of at least 10 managers who, on average, earned 140,000 pesos a month; a higher salary than the president.

But that’s not the problem.

No, the curious thing is that the sum of the salaries of the Duarte mafia clan in Customs is just over 500 million pesos in those 26 months.

And what does that mean?

That according to customs officials consulted by Political Itinerary, Horacio Duarte imposed what the Political Action Group (GAP) knows how to do perfectly, founded in Texcoco and which promotes Delfina Gómez.

That is, Duarte instituted the collection of “tithe” and “moche”.

Yes, in Customs the collection of “tithe” to first level employees was generalized and a network of corruption was created throughout the country that collected billions of pesos in extortion for the traffic of all types of merchandise; money that will be used to buy votes in the state of Mexico.

But it’s not new either.

And it is that in the Political Itinerary of October 14, 2022, entitled: “The fraud that Morena enlists in Edomex!”, I documented what is shaking the Mexican territory today; the fraud that Morena prepares.

And here is a summary of that installment.

“In politics there are no coincidences and it is no coincidence that, from the Palace, the president prepares an electoral fraud in the state of Mexico through his operator, Horacio Duarte, who “loaded with money” as a result of corruption in Customs, will try to rescue to a weakened Delfina Gómez.

“one.- And it is that, by pure chance, Mrs. Delfina Gómez and Mr. Horacio Duarte are founders of the Political Action Group (GAP), which was born in Texcoco.

“2.- By pure chance, Delfina is the same mayor of Texcoco who, between 2013 and 2015, imposed the “moche” of 20 percent of the salary of municipal workers.

“3.- By pure chance, Delfina was a “major collector” of public money and black money in favor of AMLO’s presidential candidacies and to finance the construction of Morena.

“4.- By pure chance, Delfina was named head of the SEP, by her friend, President Obrador, where she led the collection of tithes.

“5.- By pure chance, in the SEP there were frequent reports of public looting, prior to “the presidential finger” imposing Delfina Gómez as a candidate –for the second time–, to the Mexican government, for the Morena party.

“6.- By pure chance, Delfina’s right-hand man, Mr. Horacio Duarte, was appointed by AMLO on April 28, 2020 as director of federal Customs.

“7.- By chance, #GuacamayaLikes leaks revealed that the Sedena discovered and documented an arms and drug trafficking network endorsed by Horacio Duarte, on the borders of Tijuana, Ciudad Juárez and Matamoros.

“8.- By pure chance -once the network of corruption in Customs was discovered- López Obrador himself accepted Horacio Duarte’s resignation from the Customs leadership and also “by little finger” and by chance appointed him coordinator of Delfina Gómez’s campaign to the Mexican government.

“9.- By chance, the billions of pesos produced by extortion and arms and drug trafficking through the country’s customs will end up in Delfina Gómez’s campaign in the state of Mexico.

“10.- And by chance the fans of AMLO and Morena will demand proof of Duarte’s robberies in Customs, where “Cash” also prevailed. (End of quote)

And that is why I formulate again the question with which I ended the Political Itinerary of that October 14, 2022.

Will fraud win in the state of Mexico or, on the contrary, will the force of Grupo Atlacomulco be able to impose itself?

to time.