They confirm the first reinforcement of Chivas for the Clausura 2023

Club Deportivo Guadalajara has begun its preseason for the Clausura 2023 tournament with Fernando Hierro as sports director and under the orders of his new coach, Veljko Paunovic. So far there have been some movements, but none of them had been a discharge, however, in the last hours a team has announced what would be the first reinforcement of the rojiblanco team for the next tournament.
The Guadalajara team is in search of reinforcements for the Clausura 2023 and with several names that have sounded to arrive, there is a player who must return to the rojiblancas ranks, after having spent the last season in Major League Soccer.
Through his social networks, he atlanta united announced that it will not validate the purchase option for Ronaldo Cisnerosafter the Mexican forward was on loan with them in the last year.
In this way, the Sacred Flock will have to decide whether to send it to another club or integrate it into its new squad and must report to them because they own their letter. will depend on Paunovic if you decide to give him a chance or not with the first team, remembering that on previous occasions he alternated his appearances with the first team and with the tapatio of the MX Expansion League.
The numbers of Ronaldo Cisneros in the North American championship they were relatively good. In the 30 games that saw activity, he managed to score a total of seven goals and gave an assist, being one of the players who contributed the most to the team’s offense, taking into account that on some occasions he came on as a substitute.
Meanwhile, the Guadalajara team is following its preseason schedule, remembering that they will face Getafe and Athletic Bilbao in Spain during the month of December before starting the Clausura 2023 that will have the start flag in January, after it ends the world championship
