San Luis Potosí, SLP.- The Ministry of Health of San Luis Potosí confirmed the first case of mpox or monkeypox in a woman; so far already add up to 10 infections in the entity.

It was the secretary Daniel Acosta Díaz de León who announced that on January 6 the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) was notified of the infection of monkeypox in a woman.

As he explained, it was from December 28 that he rejected the sample from this person, so the IMSS requested it again and send it to the laboratory of the Hospital de la Raza in Mexico City.

Later, it was notified that the result is positive, for which it confirmed the Epidemiology Sub-directorate and informed the Health Services.

According to the information provided by Acosta Díaz, it is about the first female person infected monkeypox in San Luis Potosí.

Currently, he noted, there two samples awaiting results at the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference Dr. Manuel Martínez Báez (InDRE).

He also stressed that 10 people have tested positive, of a total of 28 samples that have left 16 negative results.

We recommend you read:

The Secretary of Health recalled the symptoms of this disease to be vigilant:

The appearance of rashes or skin lesions on the face, palms of the hands and soles of the feet, fever, muscle pain, head and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion to prevent the spread of this disease.

(With information from eosnoticiasslp)