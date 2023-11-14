This year one of the most anticipated series of recent times has been launched, we are referring to the adaptation of The Last of Us by HBO, which managed to bring the narrative of the first video game that was launched in the 2013, this in chapters that varied in length depending on the moment. And since it became a success that exceeded expectations, it was obvious to renew it for the second season, which was interrupted by the actors’ strike.

However, said collective complaint has been left behind after reaching an agreement between the two parties, so the activities in hollywood have returned and that means that the production of the new adventures of joel and ellie He had to continue on his way. And now, the date on which filming will begin has been confirmed in a new official document from the records of the film and TV industry, since at this time the script is already finished.

Everything will begin on January 7, 2024. And it is not mentioned when it will conclude, but it should not take more than 4 months.

According to what has been mentioned, the second season of The Last of Us It will not be the last, and with this fans have wondered if there will be a third video game, assuming they adapt Part II, but it is a fairly simple question to solve. Well, let’s not forget that the last title is divided into two parts, and therein lies the key, it is possible that the second season will show us the point of view of ellie and the third the perspective of abbysomething that is highly clear.

On the other hand, users should not expect the episodes soon, since when filming begins in January 2024, means that this will end almost in the middle of the same year, and after that we move on to the editing process in which the recorded scenes are pasted depending on the episode. Added to that is the retouching in terms of color lighting, which takes at least another five or six months.

In the end, it is likely that it will be released in early to mid- 2025.

Via: P.L.

Editor’s note: We will have to wait for more The Last of Us on TV, at least there will be a lot of content to see in 2024, so it won’t really be a martyrdom. Furthermore, this second season looks set to bring more controversy to the world of entertainment.