The inner core of the Earth seems to have a very well-kept secret.

Geology textbooks typically include a diagram of the Earth that shows only four neatly outlined layers: a thin outer shell of rock on which we live known as the crust; the mantle, where rocks flow like a viscous liquid, driving the movement of continents and the rise of mountains; a liquid outer core of iron and nickel that generates the planet's magnetic field; and a solid inner core.

When analyzing seismic waves from earthquakes, two Australian scientists point out that there is a clearly distinct layer at the center. “We have now confirmed the existence of the deepest inner core,” announced Hrvoje Tkalcic, professor of geophysics at the Australian National University in Canberra.

Tkalcic and Thanh-Son Pham, a postdoctoral researcher, estimate that the deepest inner core is about 1,300 kilometers wide; The entire inner core has a width of about 2,400 kilometers.

Most of what we know about Earth's deep interior comes from seismic waves, the vibrations of earthquakes that travel through and around the planet.

Two Harvard seismologists, Miaki Ishii and Adam Dziewonski, originally proposed the idea of ​​the deeper inner core in 2002 based on the speed of seismic waves passing through the inner core.

Scientists already knew that waves traveled faster when traveling from pole to pole along the Earth's axis and slower when traveling perpendicular to the axis. The difference arises from the alignment of iron crystals, some geophysicists believe.

However, in a small region in the center, the slowest waves were those traveling at an angle of 45 degrees relative to the axis instead of 90 degrees, the Harvard seismologists explained. The data was too scattered to convince anyone.

The best measurements would be seismic waves traveling from the source of an earthquake right through the deepest inner core. However, its detection usually requires a seismograph located almost exactly on the other side of the Earth, and that point is in the middle of the sea.

The new study takes advantage of the fact that seismic waves also bounce.

In recent years, a large number of seismographs have been deployed. Combining signals from multiple instruments allowed detection of the weak reflections that result from earthquakes of magnitude 6 or larger. “We processed 200 events and found that 16 of them had these bouncing waves,” Tkalcic said.

There does not appear to be a major difference in composition between the outer and deeper parts of the inner core, and the transition appears to be gradual and not very marked.

Vernon Cormier, a physics professor at the University of Connecticut who was not involved in the research, said that could point to some change in Earth's ancient past.

The age of the inner core is estimated at 600 million to one billion years, a fraction of the planet's 4.5 billion-year history, and the structure of the solid core appears to be complex, Cormier said. In January, scientists reported that the speed of the inner core's rotation changes.

By: Kenneth Chang