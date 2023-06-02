Eighth confirmed missing in a call center in Zapopanannounced the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office.

The eighth victim is JJuan Antonio, 34 years old, who was Last seen on May 22 when he was going to work in the municipality of Zapopan.

“According to the information provided to the Public Ministry by the relatives, it is considered that the male could be related to the investigation into the disappearance of the seven young people employees of a call center,” said the Prosecutor’s Office through social networks.

So far, more details of the missing man who joins this case are unknown.

The Prosecutor’s Office stressed that work continues to locate the brothers Itzel Abigail and Carlos David as well as Carlos Benjamín, Arturo, Jesús Alfredo, Mayra Karina, Jorge Miguel and Juan Antonio.

Today, Thursday, June 1, is the third consecutive day that the Prosecutor’s Office searches Mirador Potrero La Barrancawhere more than 45 bags with human remains were located.

The state instance asked the public that in case they have information that helps to find the whereabouts of the now eight young people, they contact the telephone 33 3030 4949.

Sandra Anali disappeared in the Zapopan call center area

Also in the area of ​​the call center located in the Jardines Vallarta neighborhood, Sandra Anali also disappeared, who was last seen on May 29 when she was going to work.

Sandra’s friends and family have held two marches to demand a search and location, in one of them they were beaten up by State Police officers.

After the second demonstration, authorities promised to show them the videos of the C5 that have been collected for their search.

receive more Jalisco news on WhatsApp