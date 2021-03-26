The federal chamber of Buenos Aires confirmed this Friday the dismissals of the former directors of the Financial Information Unit (UIF) Mariano Federici, María Eugenia Talerico, Agustín Biancardi and Gonzalo Romero, in a complaint made by the Kirchner governor of Santiago del Estero, Gerardo Zamora.

Federici is one of the “targets” of Vice President Cristina Kirchner for her active role in causes such as the Ruta del Dinero K.

Zamora, through of the controversial lawyer Franco Bindi denounced them for having tried to stop the cash withdrawal of more than $ 32 million in cash from the province’s bank account.

First, federal judge Julián Ercolini dismissed them, but Zamora appealed, and now the Chamber confirmed the ruling that makes clear what the authorities of the province tried to do and that the FIU acted within the framework of the law.

In November 2018, the FIU ordered the Mortgage bank not paying in cash 30 million dollars that Zamora wanted to withdraw from an account in the province. The governor tried to justify this emergency by saying that it was for the payment of the province’s salaries that are not paid in cash and even less in dollars.

Then through your agent Franco Bindi –One of the organizers of Operative Puf- Zamora denounced the UIF authorities for this decision.

The province of Santiago del Estero considered that the resolution adopted by Ercolini “is premature because in his opinion there is still evidence to be produced that would demonstrate the irregular actions of those, from the direction of the FIU, they would have been part of a larger plan ”.

The maneuver, Bindi said, was to “discipline the Provinces that they did not submit to the central power ”of the government of Mauricio Macri.

However, the camera said, one of the data that triggered the alerts for alleged money laundering was “along with the magnitude of the amount required, the insistence that the transaction be carried out in cash – instead of using electronic means- even though the cost of sending money from Buenos Aires exceeded US $ 500,000”.

The second presentation of the FIU reported “a cash withdrawal, although on this occasion the request had been made to Banco Nación. There two people appointed by the provincial Ministry of Economy made it known that they should withdraw US $ 2,000,000 that would be used to pay for public works and salaries”. The FIU’s submissions included precautionary measures to curb money withdrawals.

In a ruling signed by the members of Chamber I of the federal chamber Leopoldo Bruglia, Pablo Bertuzzi and Mariano Llorens recalled that at that time “they raised new questions around the destination of the funds ”.

On the one hand, “the persons designated to make the withdrawal of the first million dollars (from Banco Nación) had stated that the money would be used to pay for public works and salaries. On the other, in his testimonial statement, the provincial Minister of Economy acknowledged that he had been a material error and that the funds would be kept in a safe deposit box of the Bank of Santiago del Estero ”.

Again, “the panorama shows that the observations made by the FIU were genuine. Through the procedures instituted, satisfactory clarifications were achieved, and then the entity repeated its position of not opposing the rejection of the precautionary measure and the filing of the file that it had requested.

“The foregoing leads us to confirm the appealed resolution, in the conviction that the members of the FIU made a proper exercise of the attributions that had been entrusted to them. The opposite would imply leaving latent, sine die, an investigation in which sufficient elements have already been produced to adopt a definitive decision, ”said the federal chamber of Buenos Aires.

Look also

Look also

