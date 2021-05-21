Chamber I of the National Chamber of Criminal and Correctional Appeals ratified this Friday the dismissal of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta in the cause for the work of the Paseo del Bajo. Thus, the decision of first instance, of December 2019, which had also determined the dismissal of Carlos Frugoni, Guillermo Dietrich, Franco Moccia and Natalia Bustos.

The measure signed the ruling signed by the then head of court 11, Claudio Bonadio, later deceased. The chambermaids who decided in favor of the dismissal were Leopoldo Bruglia, Pablo Bertuzzi and Mariano Llorens.

The head of the Buenos Aires government was accused of the crimes of fraudulent administration, abuse of authority and violation of the duties of a public official, within the framework of the award of the Paseo del Bajo work to IECSA, a company owned by Angelo Calcaterra, Mauricio Macri’s cousin at the time. Dietrich, then Minister of National Transport, was also accused of the same crimes.

An extract from the ruling of the Federal Chamber.

In December 2019, Bonadio had decided to dismiss the officials, arguing that the bidding processes for the work that was inaugurated that same year had been transparent and without any type of irregularity.

Not only were they dismissed, since The ruling also involved the general director of Autopistas Urbanas Sociedad Anónima (AUSA), Carlos María Frugoni; the former Buenos Aires Minister of Urban Development and Transport Franco Moccia and AUSA’s purchasing manager, Natalia Bustos.

Federal prosecutor Alejandra Mángano had appealed in February the dismissals resolved by Bonadio in December 2019, and the Office of Administrative Investigations, headed by Sergio Rodríguez, had done the same. After that, the case reached the orbit of the Federal Chamber, which ratified them.

The complaint had been filed on October 25, 2018, and was directed against Dietrich, Rodríguez Larreta, Franco Moccia, Ángelo Calcaterra and Carlos María Frugoni, for allegedly fraudulent administration.

The first presentation was made by a lawyer, Fernando Míguez, and then the Office of the Attorney for Administrative Investigations (PIA) joined with another complaint.

In those presentations warned about an alleged targeting and overpricing in a section of the tender that would have favored IECSA, the company in charge of Calcaterra at the time, cousin of former President Mauricio Macri, who inaugurated the work in mid-2019, together with the head of Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.