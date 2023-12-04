Today has been unexpected for fans of video games and especially Rockstar Games, because one day before the official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 It has been leaked on social networks, which circulated around the world in a matter of seconds. This forced the developer to release the video on its official channel, revealing the first images of everything we are going to see in this title.

Despite all this, the description did not say which platforms the video game is designed for, something that fortunately for many has been confirmed shortly after through a statement on its page, mentioning that simultaneous launches are ruled out once again. Well, on his departure day he will arrive only at PlayStation 5 and also Xbox Series X/Sleaving the players PC waiting for its version for later.

In the first preview we saw Lucywho appears to have recently been released from prison in Vice City and is joining forces with another character to go on a crime spree. With that in mind, she would be the first female protagonist in a game in the franchise, but if the rumors are accurate, it’s possible that her companion could also be playable. And she could adopt the nicknames of Good and Clyde as mentioned in the leak from just over a year ago.

It is worth mentioning that it is not at all new that a game of Rockstar Games It will be released first on consoles and then on the computer, so perhaps those who expect it on the latter will have to wait a year to have it, at least that is the pattern with GTA 5 and also Red Dead Redemption 2. Added to this is that users of previous generation consoles will be forced to take a step towards the current one.

Remember that Grand Theft Auto 6 will come at some point 2025.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It was obvious that it was only going to reach the new generation of consoles, so now it will be a matter of waiting for more advances to be released, mostly regarding gameplay. And only cinematics were seen, which look incredible by the way.