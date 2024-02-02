The world of Hollywood is never exempt from having bad news about actors, because every year it is reported that one of them has unfortunately left the earthly plane, that happened just last year with Robbie Coltranewho gave his image to play the iconic Hagrid of Harry Potter. And now with the beginning of the month of February, it has been confirmed that the actor Carl Weathersone of the people's favorites, has unfortunately passed away at the age of 76.

The family of Weathers shared the news in a statement, saying that the man died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1. The actor has been a fan favorite throughout his expansive 50-year career, where he has appeared in more than 75 films and television projects. The two works of his that have been most recognized in the world were the roles played in the franchises of Rocky and The Mandalorian.

Here is part of the statement:

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1, 2024… Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend.

For those who do not have it so located, Weathers made to Apollo Creed in the franchise Rocky. It could be said that he was the first great rival to defeat Rocky in the long-running saga, he would later return in Rocky II for a rematch and in Rocky III to help his now friend in his next fight. It is worth mentioning that in the current Creed films a special tribute is made to him with flashbacks, implying that he has always been part of the lore.

Nor should we miss their participation in the universe of Star Wars in The Mandalorian and the role of Greef Karga. Karga has had quite the journey throughout the show's three seasons, but he has continued to play an important role in the series, and now with the fourth season on the way, it will be difficult to explain how he disappeared.

From here we send condolences to the family, rest in peace.

Via: comic book

Editor's note: He will undoubtedly be missed in the new productions that appear on the small or big screen. It is likely that we will see the actor's final farewell during the Oscars celebration in March.