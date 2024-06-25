For those who do not know, currently the franchise of My Hero Academia It is in its final stages, at least in the manga part, since the main characters have already defeated the greatest enemy, but now they have to see the havoc after a great war. However, this epilogue was not going to be eternal, and it has already been confirmed when the last printed chapter will arrive that will close this story that began to be drawn almost 10 years ago.

Through the official account of Twitter of the franchise, it has been confirmed that on August 5 the last two chapters of the franchise will arrive in the magazine of Weekly Shonen Jump. Being a special that will also have comments and thanks from the creator of the franchise Horikoshi.

Here is part of the author’s comments:

There are only five chapters left until the end of the manga. Some might think, ‘are there still five chapters left?’ while others may think: ‘There are only five chapters left?’ But I’ll do my best to make sure both sides enjoy these last five chapters with Deku and the others. It was a difficult road, but I was able to draw Deku and his friends for almost 10 years thanks to everyone who kept reading. It was a dream. Thank you so much! Well, see you again at Jump!

Of course, fans of My Hero Academia They still have more content for at least a couple more years, given that the animated part comes out with a notable difference. So there are still a few seasons left before Deku and his friends say goodbye forever.

Author’s note: It is surprising to see this work finish before One Piece. However, it is a good decision that they decide to finish it without stretching it unnecessarily.