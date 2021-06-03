The Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber ratified the sentence to six months in suspended prison and disqualification for one year from holding public office to the official Martín Sabbatella, for “abuse of authority” in his management at the head of the Federal Authority for Audiovisual Communication Services (AFSCA), during the government of Cristina Kirchner, for irregularities and pressure on the Clarín Group to forcefully adapt it to the audiovisual media law in 2014.

Despite the judicial conviction prohibits Sabbatella from continuing as a civil servant, the Government’s intention would be to leave him in office as president of the Matanza-Riachuel Basin Authority (ACUMAR) until the sentence is ratified by the Supreme Court of Justice.

“Arbitrary”, “partial” and with “political animosity” were some of the grounds for the conviction of Sabbatella, which highlighted the “untimely change in the process of the process”, which responded to “particular interests that denoted discriminatory treatment with respect to the business group “.

The ruling of the Chamber of Cassation was signed by the judges Javier Carbajo and Mariano Borinsky, with the dissenting vote of Judge Ángela Ledesma.

The Cassation Chamber ratified the ruling issued by Judge Ariel Lijo, of the Criminal Chamber. There Sabbatella had been condemned as “perpetrator criminally responsible for the crime of abuse of authority”, because he acted against him Clarín Group “arbitrarily” and “far from the principles of impartiality”, when he canceled the plan of “voluntary adaptation” to the media law and established an “ex officio adaptation”, with a “hurried procedure”, in which the official body was going to establish which media it should sell, to whom and at what price.

Judges Carbajo and Borinsky mentioned that in Lijo’s ruling it was stated that ‘“the evidence produced proves that the ex officio adequacy of the Clarín Group finds foundation in political or ideological issues, apart from the ‘guiding principles in matters of Public Administration “.

“The untimely change in the timing of the file -speed in the preparation of opinions-, the urgent treatment on tables, the press conference of the President of the AFSCA prior to the board meeting and the grounds of the judicial decisions after resolution 1121 / 14, are the elements that allow to reach the conclusion of an arbitrary decision, far from the principles of impartiality ”, added Judges Carbajo and Borinsky, reproducing Judge Lijo’s ruling.

Lijo had stated in his ruling that “what it is about is to guarantee the validity of the Rule of Law and its scope, and how the National State must act with respect to an individual, it is about who is involved.” In fact, the magistrate pointed out that the other administrative files of the remaining groups of media reviewed they had a different procedure, which in no case showed this level of “arbitrariness” and “lack of impartiality.” And he gave as examples the plans to adapt Telefe, DirecTV, Prisa and Grupo Indalo, among others, to the media law, which were resolved by AFSCA.

“In this trial his political affiliation is not questioned from any point of view. Precisely, what is reproached is that his performance was tinged with arbitrariness noticing that he was unable to separate his interests or political beliefs from the functions inherent to the position he held. This circumstance suggests unequal treatment because of who was administered, “said Lijo, in a ruling that has now been ratified by the Chamber of Cassation.

At once, the chamberlains Carbajo and Borinsky ratified the acquittal of Claudio Schifer, Ignacio Saavedra, Néstor Avalle, Eduardo Rinessi, Guillermo Pérez Vacchini, Sergio Zurano and Lorena Di Filippo, all former officials of the dissolved audiovisual communications regulatory body, which the government of Mauricio Macri replaced by the National Communications Agency ( ENaCom).

For his part, Sabbatella said he will appeal the sentence to the Supreme Court. “Today the Chamber of Cassation, with the vote of Borinsky and Carbajo confirmed a nonsense: a conviction against me for having tried to Clarín Group I was following the law when I was in charge of the AFSCA. #Lawfarealpalo, “said Sabbatella from your Twitter account.

In addition to this condemnation, Sabbatella is also prosecuted for fraudulent administration to the detriment of the public administration, for the granting of irregular subsidies when he was in charge of AFSCA. In that case, he was prosecuted by Judge Luis Rodríguez, a measure that was unanimously confirmed by the chambermaids Leopoldo Bruglia, Mariano Llorens and Pablo Bertuzzi, who blocked him. a lien of $ 11.5 million on your assets.

The recent ruling of the Chamber of Cassation against Sabbatella goes along the same lines as the sentences already received by other former Kirchnerist officials, who were also part of a plan of harassment from the State against Grupo Clarín, when the president was Cristina Kirchner. They are the former Secretary of Commerce, Guillermo Moreno, and the former Secretary of Communications, Lisandro Salas.

Moreno was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison, plus the perpetual disqualification to practice as a public official and the obligation to restore the sums stolen, for using public funds to buy anti-party Clarion.

While, in another trial, Salas received a sentence of six months in prison and disqualification for one year from holding public office, for “abuse of authority”, irregularly remove Fibertel’s license, of Cablevisión, when it was from Clarín Group.

Both convictions against Moreno and Salas were ratified in 2019 by the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber.

Look also