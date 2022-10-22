Scheduled to hit theaters in 2020, “The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It” finally had its premiere in 2021, giving fans one more story about the saga inspired by the famous Warren Files.

The movie, inspired by real eventsonce again showed the paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren face the unknown, this time Arne Johnson, who was accused of murdering a man after being possessed by a demonic entity.

“The conjuring 4″ has been confirmed

The Hollywood Reporter shared that New Line Cinema has tapped David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to write “The Conjuring 4″, the next installment in the horror saga.

As expected, James Wan and Peter Safran will return to produce the film, which will be part of the “Conjuring” universe, which will also include “The Nun 2”, currently filmed in France.

The Warrens return once again for a horror story. Photo: Warner Bros.

The first film of “The Conjuring” hit theaters in 2013. The plot is based on the real files of the paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. At the moment, it has not been revealed which case will be used in the new film of the horror saga.

Warner Bros released “The conjuring 3: the devil made me do it” in 2021. Photo: Warner

The actors are expected Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmigawho bring the Warrens to life, reprise their characters for this new installment.