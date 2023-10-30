Since Insomniac revealed his game wolverine two years ago, fans have wondered if it is set in the same universe as the games. Spider-Man of the study. In an interview with Kinda Funny, the director of Spider-Man 2Bryan Intihar, confirmed that the answer is yes.

When host Greg Miller asked if it had been previously confirmed or denied whether his version of wolverine shared the same Earth as his Spider-MenIntihar responded saying:

“They are all from 1048. I think I got that right, but yeah.”

Intihar refers to the Earth-1048which is the designation for the universe Marvel in which the superhero games of Insomniac. Whether or not that means we’ll see references to Spider-Man in wolverinewhich doesn’t have a release date yet, remains to be seen, but it’s exciting news nonetheless.

New York City Marvel’s Spider-Man is full of references to other heroes, such as the Avengers Towerhe Sanctum Sanctorum and the Wakanda Embassyso it makes more sense to imagine logan hanging around there.

Beyond this update, we know little about wolverine apart from the fact that it will be an adult-rated title exclusive to the PlayStation 5. While we wait for more details, you can read this opinion piece about why I wish the two game series shared the same universe.

Read our review of Spider-Man 2 here.

Via: Game Informer

Editor’s note: Well, this more than anything simplifies things for Insomniac, don’t you think? Apart from that it opens the possibility of having cross-overs and many other things.