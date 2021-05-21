Pending the decree of necessity and urgency that Alberto Fernández will sign to impose a total confinement in the areas considered in epidemiological alarm throughout the country, the Government agreed with the Province and the City of Buenos Aires how the controls will be from this date. midnight, when the measure will take effect that will last until May 30.

Unlike other occasions, where there were crosses and a lot of tension, in the tripartite meeting this Friday at Casa Rosada there was good harmony. They agreed on the importance of carrying out “strict controls” to ensure that the measure has an impact on the decline in the contagion curve, which has exploded again in recent days.

The meeting, in the North Hall, was led by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, his Buenos Aires counterpart, Carlos Bianco, and the Buenos Aires deputy head of Government, Diego Santilli.

They coordinated the heads of Security, Sabina Frederic (Nation), Sergio Berni (Province) and Marcelo D’Alessandro (City), and those of Transport, Alexis Guerrera (Nation), Alejo Supply (Province) and Juan José Méndez (City) .

Interlocutors at the summit assured Clarín that there was “a very good climate”, beyond “some joke” between Cafiero and Santilli and the always tense climate between Frederic and Berni. “Everyone was very aware that this closure is necessary,” they trusted.

The decision, in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, is that 71 accesses to the city will be closed, but the Buenos Aires routes will also be controlled especially because “tourism is prohibited,” they remarked. Thus, there will be a strong presence of Security at the Hudson toll to avoid unauthorized trips. “Only the essentials can be transferred,” they insist. And they clarify that long-distance transport will be enabled only for those who demonstrate that condition.

Regarding permits, only the essential ones should not be registered again. The rest, even special and authorized, as long as their categories are enabled, they have to be processed again.

There was, then, a counterpoint from an issue that had remained undefined since this Thursday the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, said that non-essential businesses were going to be able to serve outside doors, when a while before the President He had said that only non-essential activities would be able to function.

After the meeting, Nación announced that non-essentials will work via delivery or take away. “It is not allowed to sell at the door of non-essential shops. And employees or owners of businesses of the City who live in the Province will not have authorization to enter the City, their permits fall ”, they indicated.

From the City, meanwhile, they validated: “Non-essential commerce will work out door with delivery or take away, with prior purchase electronically or by phone.”

“Those who work in the non-essential sector will not be able to cross from Province to City. Permits for non-essentials are going to drop and there will be firm control of QR codes, ”announced Frederic, who defended the operations carried out by federal forces, noting that since April 9 we have 5 thousand criminal cases and more. of 100 hijacked vehicles ”.

For his part, the Minister of Transportation, Alexis Guerrera, recalled that “transportation remains enabled for essentials”, but left the door open for Fernández to include other items in the DNU.

“Authorized activities are being reviewed to reduce them to the minimum possible, so that they are less authorized than those that are currently,” he said.