Right now Rockstar Games is quite busy working on the latest installment in the saga. gtabut while the wait is long, they have launched another of their classics for sale for current generations, red dead redemption. And for many, that is already a clue about something new related to the franchise.

Through an interview at a major conference, the CEO of take two, the parent company of the developers of these games, has released some comments, and within them it becomes clear that a third part of the cowboy franchise is already in the works. And it is said that both this saga and gtathey will last until the company closes or the world ends.

Here his comment: