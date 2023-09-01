Right now Rockstar Games is quite busy working on the latest installment in the saga. gtabut while the wait is long, they have launched another of their classics for sale for current generations, red dead redemption. And for many, that is already a clue about something new related to the franchise.
Through an interview at a major conference, the CEO of take two, the parent company of the developers of these games, has released some comments, and within them it becomes clear that a third part of the cowboy franchise is already in the works. And it is said that both this saga and gtathey will last until the company closes or the world ends.
Here his comment:
If it’s really good, it will continue. I don’t know if you saw it, I just saw the new Bond movie, it was great. You wish all franchises were James Bond. There are very few entertainment franchises of any kind that fall into that category, but they do exist. And I think GTA is one of them, I think Red Dead is one of them, NBA is obviously one of them because the game will continue to exist.
Of course, it has not been mentioned when we are going to have another delivery of red dead redemptionbut at least it is clear that his life has not come until the second title that was released in the 2018. So the fans have a little hope to have more content related to the sister franchise of gta.
Via: gamingbible
Editor’s note: It is obvious that these franchises will continue, it would be a mistake not to release these games more and dedicate themselves to making new ips with each development. They are playing it safe in a nutshell.
