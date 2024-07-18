For some time now it has been said that Santa Monica Studio PlayStation is already working on its next project, and that would be a new God of War, Only this time the characters as we know them from this new era would be taking a kind of break to return with a Kratos less experiment. The most striking thing is that the next mission would take place in Egyptat least that is what is reported in the media.

As mentioned by insiders, due to a new job listing it is already known that they are making a new title of the character who began his path in the PlayStationonly it will not continue the Nordic timeline, but will be a prequel before the birth of Atreus. In which he must defeat alleged gods of the stature of Anubis and some more from Egyptian culture.

God of War Egypt

⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀

Sony Santa Monica is working on more God of War based off job listings

⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀

People are hoping it’s God of War Egypt showcasing Kratos’… pic.twitter.com/JJIPQTPu3B — TCMFGames (@TCMF2) July 18, 2024

It is worth mentioning that we are talking about a game not of AAA size as seen in recent years, but a product to take a break in the style of games PSP that we had from the same franchise before the closure of the classic trilogy that occurred in Playstation 3. That means we will see later Kratos and his son, but there will be a transition so the team has time to create more narrative and mechanics.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: What would be more interesting is if the game returned to the hack and slash format instead of being a shoulder-to-shoulder action game. And fans might ultimately appreciate that.