Scientists from the University of Arizona verified the existence of a giant active mantle plume that pushes the surface.

The study, published in Nature Astronomy, suggests that the red planet’s deceptively calm surface may hide a more tumultuous interior than previously thought. Data from several orbital probes were analyzed, as well as the dozens of marsquakes captured by the mission. insight, from NASA, perched near the red planet’s equator and which has been the first to record seismic movements there.

Mantle plumes are large pockets of warm, floating rock that rise from the depths of a planet and through its middle layer, the mantle, to reach the base of its crust, causing earthquakes, fault lines, and volcanic eruptions.

The result indicates that the studied area harbors a zone with volcanic activity that has a diameter of about 4 thousand kilometers. Mars, the scientists conclude, becomes the third rocky planet in the solar system with active volcanism, along with Earth and Venus.

“Our study presents multiple lines of evidence for the presence of a giant active mantle plume on present-day Mars,” said Adrien Broquet, a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory and co-author of the paper with Jeff Andrews. -Hanna, associate professor of planetary science at that campus.

“We have strong evidence that mantle plumes are active on Earth and Venus, but this is not expected on a small, supposedly cold world like Mars, which was most active 3-4 billion years ago, and the prevailing view is that the planet is dead,” Andrews-Hanna said.

“The little activity that has occurred in recent history is generally attributed to passive processes in a cooling body,” Broquet explained.

The researchers were drawn to a surprising amount of activity in the region called Elysium Planitia, a plain within the planet’s northern lowlands near the equator. Unlike other regions, which have not experienced great activity for billions of years, this one experienced great eruptions in the past 200 million years.

Volcanism originates in the Cerberus trenches, a set of young fissures that extend for more than 800 miles on the Martian surface. Recently, the team insight discovered that almost all tremors emanate from that region. Although this had been documented, the underlying cause remained unknown.