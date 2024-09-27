The show is said to be starting to take shape in amazon. According to reports, Peter Ocko has joined the project as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Besides, James Wanknown for his successes in horror films, will also be an executive producer through his company Atomic Monster.

The official concept of the series is that of a technology conglomerate who collaborates with the local police department to create a half-human, half-machine cop, a technologically advanced enforcer to address the rise in crime. The series will be produced by Amazon MGM Studiosand marks another step in the use of franchises MGM after purchasing the company.

In addition to Ocko and Wan, executive producers will be Michael Clear and Rob Hackettwith Danielle Bozzone supervising the project. The series joins other MGM projects, such as a prequel to “Legally Blonde” and a series based on “Poltergeist”.

The original franchise “Robocop”created in 1987, was a milestone in science fiction and action cinema, combining themes of justice, technology and corruption in a futuristic society. This new adaptation promises to bring back the essence of the story, now with an updated vision for television.

Via: Variety