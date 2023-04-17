The Dimayor confirmed that the party National vs. America It will not be played this Sunday, after the violent acts perpetrated by the purslane fans.

(In pictures: This is how the Atanasio Girardot stadium was left after excesses).

Minutes before the start of the engagement, members of the Nacional ‘Los del Sur’ bar confronted the uniformed officers, who were watching over the good behavior of the public.

(Nacional vs. América, in suspense due to fights between fans and police, video)

As it became known, engagement will be rescheduledwith the aim that Nacional has no problem playing its Copa Libertadores match against Melgar next Thursday and not because the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, had said that he would not lend him the stadium.

In the same way, America agrees with the decision, because on Wednesday it will have a difficult commitment for the local tournament against Boyin Tunjaand it would be difficult to face two games in a short time.

However, Chicó announced that the game will be on Thursday.

Background

Fans who are already in the Atanasio Girardot stands have reported that there are strong excesses by Atlético Nacional fans belonging to the “Los Del Sur” bar and it is presumed that the facts are the product of the discontent of the team’s followers Antioquia with the managers.

The relationship between the directors of Atlético Nacional and the Los del Sur bar has been tense for several months. The club had given them direct participation in many aspects of the operation, such as, for example, part of the logistics of the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

After assuring that “Our institution ensures a closeness with the organized bars throughout the country”, Atlético Nacional affirmed that “it made the decision to suspend the economic benefits with the Los del Sur bar”.

(Impressive images of the violent acts in the National match vs. America).

“All fans are equally important and therefore we firmly believe that no one should have privileges over others,” added the purslane team.

