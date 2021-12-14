Sebastián Córdova has become one of the most desired players in the Liga MX winter market. The midfielder is Chivas de Guadalajara’s priority target for the Clausura 2022 tournament. However, Tigres has also set its eye on the American player and would be pushing hard to keep his services. Miguel Herrera, coach of the felines, and Mauricio Culebro, president of the UANL team, have been explicit in their desire to have Córdova.
According to the most recent reports, Tigres would have already approached the player to convince him with his proposal. The UANL team seeks to rejuvenate its squad and begin its ‘Mexicanization’ process, so the signing of the 24-year-old footballer is vital. According to the ESPN network, Córdova and Tigres have advanced in their conversations and it is likely that the Aguascalientes-born player will end up in Sultana del Norte.
The exchange between Chivas and América, which involved Sebastián Córdova and Uriel Antuna, seems to have definitively stalled. Tigres will seek to streamline negotiations to add the midfielder to its ranks. Córdova does not count on Santiago Solari with whom, according to some versions, the relationship would be completely broken.
The operation by Córdova would be facilitated because Tigres would send Santos Laguna to Leonardo Fernández, an element who works in the same position. In this way, the cats would have an open space for the arrival of the azulcrema soccer player.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, Sebastián Córdova is valued at 7.7 million dollars. The 24-year-old footballer had a great presentation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but at the Grita Mexico 2021 tournament he was not at his best: he played 13 regular season games and scored three goals. In the league he played just 41 minutes and had no greater weight.
