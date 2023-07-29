Saturday, July 29, 2023
They confirm that Pope Francis will travel to Marseille, France; await meeting with Macron

July 29, 2023
in World
July 29, 2023
in World

He will attend the Mediterranean Meetings on September 22 and 23.

Pope Francis will travel from September 22 to 23 to Marseille, southern Franceto participate in the Mediterranean Meetings, an appointment that will be attended by mayors and bishops of the area, and will also meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Vatican confirmed this Saturday.

The pontiff will travel to Marseille two weeks after his trip to Mongolia, from August 31 to September 4, and in the program communicated by the Vatican also includes a view of the Basilica of Notre Dame de la Garde and a moment of recollection before the memorial dedicated to the sailors and migrants who disappeared at sea along with various religious leaders.

On September 23, the Pope will participate in the closing ceremony of the “Rencontres Méditerranénees” (Mediterranean Meetings), meetings intended to strengthen brotherhood and exchanges between peoples united by the Mare Nostrum and which have already been held in Bari (south of Italy) in 2020 and Florence (central Italy) in February 2022.

Although it is not a state trip, after the ceremony, Francis will meet Macron at the “Palais du Pharo”. He will then celebrate a mass at the “Vélodrome” Omelia del Santo Stadium.

EFE

