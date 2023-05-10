Mexico.- On the afternoon of this Tuesday, May 9, it was confirmed that Francisco Javier Barraza Rodriguezbetter known as Poncho Barraza, suffered from a terrible car crash.

It should be noted that through social networks some images of the alleged accident that the famous singer experienced began to go viral, where it can be seen how his brand car Ferrari was overturned in one of the sections that goes from Tepic towards Guadalajara.

“We want to inform you that on the afternoon of this May 9, Mr. Pancho Barraza suffered a car accident on the section of highway that goes from Tepic to Mazatlán. Fortunately Pancho Barraza is well and has already been checked by the doctors who confirm his state of health. The only and true official information will be made only through his press office “Star Media Consulting” record company “RB Music” and in his personal accounts, reads the publication.

It should be noted that a video was leaked where the interpreter of ‘Any night‘ allegedly internal to talk to a person close to his family, where the artist explains that he is fine, because it was only the scare and material damage.

“I’m fine, my head, my body. Look, totally fine, don’t worry, my feet, everything is normal, the car just broke apart, but I’m fine,” the 61-year-old artist is heard saying.

So far it is unknown if Poncho Barraza was traveling alone or accompanied, and there are no details about the reason for the spectacular accident and if there are people involved who have tried to play with the life of the famous.

It should be noted that in recent days, the singer seems to have been loaded with work, since according to his content on social networks he has had several presentations in fairs and palenques.

Currently, Poncho Barraza is one of the most outstanding exponents of the grupero genre, since many of his fans assure that he interprets his songs with great feeling, and he even has great energy on stage, something that makes his concerts unique. .