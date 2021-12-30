Norman reedus has been in the entertainment industry for a while and it seems like one of his career aspirations is to play Ghost rider at Marvel Cinematic Universe. Giant Freakin Robot reported that he has signed a contract to carry out this project.

In the summer of 2021, Norman reedus spoke to the news site ComicBook about your participation as Ghost rider in Marvel: ‘I don’t know, call someone, make that happen. I want to do it’. It seems that the long-awaited wish of this talented actor has finally been fulfilled.

When Norman reedus has spoken about his desire to play Ghost rider, has always sounded like he specifically wanted to play the version of Johnny blaze. The previous actor who has given life to this specific character is Nicolas Cage, who incarnated him in 2007. On the other hand, Gabriel Luna interpreted it as Robbie Reyes in the series Agents of SHIELD.

Is Norman Reedus confirmed to be Marvel’s Ghost Rider?

In addition to confirmation by Giant Freakin Robot, Norman reedus he liked various fan tweets about your participation as Ghost rider at Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In fact, the actor liked the publication of GFR confirming your participation in this project:

Either way, it will be interesting to see how long you try Marvel keep the cast of Ghost rider under secret when this has already garnered so much attention. Although not everyone is happy with this confirmation, although many fans wanted to see Norman reedus like this character, there was also a strong group that wanted to see Keanu reeves take on the role.

Anyway, this is possible, as a source of Giant Freakin Robot shared that Marvel plan to have multiples Ghost rider in his cinematic universe. It will be interesting to see how important the role will be to Norman reedus and what will be the development that this project will eventually have.

