Joaquin Phoenix’s clown prince of crime is gearing up for another deranged adventure. Following the enormous critical and box office success of joker (2019), Warner Bros. began moving forward with a sequel to what was originally intended as a standalone story. Director Todd Phillips confirmed that joker 2 was in development in June 2022, officially revealing that the title would be Joker: Folie à Deux. The French subtitle translates to “madness for two,” leading many to expect the counterpart to joker, Harley Quinn, appeared in the second installment. That came true later that month when it was announced that Lady Gaga would play Dr. Harleen Quinzel.

Along with the exciting cast announcement came an unexpected twist: Joker: Folie à Deux it would be a musical This gender change is very different from joker (2019), as that film could best be described as a dark psychological thriller. During the press event of A Haunting in Venicethe composer of Joker: Folie à DeuxHildur Guðnadóttir, hinted at what’s to come when asked how the musical nature of the sequel would affect the soundtrack.

“All I can say is that there will be a lot of music,” said Guðnadóttir. “That’s all I can reveal.”

Guðnadóttir’s soundtrack for joker (2019) was widely praised by critics and fans alike for its haunting cello sound that permeates every track. In addition, this applause is supported by the award, since Guðnadóttir’s work in joker it won the Oscar for Best Original Score at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Last January, Guðnadóttir confirmed that he had started working on the soundtrack for Folie à Deux. Joker: Folie à Deux It concluded its production last April. Filming for the sequel lasted just under four months, with filming in both Los Angeles and New York during the winter months. Arkham Asylum will also appear in joker 2, as it was mentioned that the scenes at the famous Gotham institution were filmed at the abandoned Essex County Isolation Hospital. The “stairs of jokerwill also return, as set images revealed a return to the West 167th Street stairwell. In addition to Phoenix and Gaga, joker 2 will feature the return of Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond and will debut Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey in undisclosed roles.

Joker: Folie à Deux It will hit theaters on October 4, 2024.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Still not convinced that this is a musical. On the other hand, there is Lady Gaga, this can be good.