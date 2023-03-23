We are practically a day away from Resident Evil 4 Remake goes on sale, however, as some reviews by the media have already come out, the trophy lists have already been released to get the long-awaited platinum. And it has just been revealed that this mission of completing all possible tasks is going to be more complicated than thought.

It will take more than three games to get all the trophies. The listing suggests that a minimum three turns is required, forcing players to beat RE4 in Standard mode, Hardcore mode, and Professional mode with S+ rank. To this are added specific objectives such as completing all the tasks of the already well-known NPC of the merchant.

To give some examples, it also takes care of finishing the game without using a recovery item, finishing the game in 8 hours and not using any other weapon than the gun and knife throughout the trip. There’s even a goal not to speak to the merchant once in the entire campaign, which will force users to create their own schedule.

But that’s not all, since there are trophies for getting all the available treasures in the game and also accumulating a large amount of money. The detail is that there are not many parts where you can backtrack, so if the user skips an object, there is no way to go back unless you have more than one file or restart the game from scratch.

Remember that Resident Evil 4 Remake the next one is released March 24 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Via: truetrophies

Editor’s note: There is very little left to finally have this game at hand, it will be a very interesting weekend for those who have enthusiasm to the sky. Of course, buying it in a physical version will not allow some to play it in the early hours of the morning.