This week a controversy has broken out related to the film The Boy and the Heronwhich is the last major production of the Studio Ghiblibeing at the same time directed by Hayao Miyazaki, who founded the production house quite some time ago with dozens of works to his credit. And that goes directly to a girl named Geraldine Fernandez of Colombiawho claimed to have worked freelance in it, with arguments that have not convinced people who follow this type of work.

After going viral on social networks, the girl has commented that perhaps she has exaggerated with the subject, since according to her words she would only have worked on a couple of scenes, something that would have been supported by some illustrative images created by her, which shortly after they would have denied themselves because they were in Devian Art. This is followed by the justification that it did not appear in the credits due to issues that the freelancers could not appear in them, but ensuring that they were included as a “support team.”

With that in mind, sites like Cartoon Brew got to work talking to GKIDS, the United States distributor for the film, confirming that the girl's name does not appear in that list of credits, there is not even a section dedicated to freelancers. And this information is supported by several interviews that by this time have been deleted by the media that originally uploaded them, and even deleted blog entries in which they praised the name of Colombia and having participated in something so relevant.

In fact, even The Herald He has retracted what he wrote in his original article, here is a fragment:

The story of Geraldine Fernández from Barranquilla, who had supposedly participated as an illustrator in the most recent Golden Globe-winning film, The Boy and the Heron, turned out to be false… El Heraldo, in its attempt to highlight artists from the city and the Caribbean, relied on the good faith of Fernández's claims, even though they ended up being lies. This editorial apologizes to its readers for all the information published about this graphic designer who misled the media…

In the end, it is necessary that for these moments the social networks of Geraldine Fernandez They have been deactivated, and no one can have contact with her due to how far her joke or false idea of ​​something that has been created in her head has gone, and that had an impact on the media. With this, it is expected that the girl will finally give an official statement about what happened, since she was awarded credits that do not belong to her and that in the end the whole farce has been denied in collaboration with different real artists and media.

Via: Cartoon Brew

Editor's note: It is definitely news that has reached quite far, to the point that the girl has closed social networks so that they can no longer do interviews with her on the internet. For her part, she has achieved what she wanted, having the attention of many people in the medium of animation.