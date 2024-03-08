For some years now, video game movies have had a quite interesting boom, because in a short time we have seen hits like Detective Pikachuthe two deliveries of Sonic and not to mention everything that generated the first film of Super Mario andn cooperation with Illumination Studios. However, let us not forget that also Ubisoft has made its attempt to enter this market, this with Assassin's Creed, and now they will continue in the search to attract more audiences but with Watch Dogs.

The first thing that has been made known by the media is that Sophie Wilde is in talks to star in the hacking agent film, this with the production company known as New Regency. The film would be set in the universe of the video game franchise of the same name with more than 50 million players. And it goes without saying, to date it has three installments that began two generations of consoles ago.

The project is to be directed by acclaimed French genre director Mathieu Turifrom an original screenplay written by Christie LeBlanc, an artist known for writing the original sci-fi thriller Netflix Oxygen based on the script O2 Black List 2016, and reviewed by Victoria Bata. On the other hand, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann will produce for New Regency Pictures, along with Margaret Boykin for Ubisoft Film & Television.

Here is a synopsis of the game:

Set in Chicago, where a central computer network connects everything and everyone, WATCH_DOGS explores the impact of technology on our society. Using the city as a weapon, you will embark on a personal mission to administer your own justice. WATCH_DOGS takes place in a fully simulated living city. Thanks to Aiden's smartphone, you will have real-time control of the city's infrastructure. Trap your enemy in a chain collision of 30 cars by manipulating traffic lights, stop a train and get on it to escape from the authorities or raise a bridge to escape your captors at the last moment. Anything connected to the ctOS can become your weapon.

Remember that you can try the franchise games in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: deadline

Editor's note: They would have been better off opting for an animated film using the Rabbids or Rayman; studios like Dreamworks may be interested in these projects. But it seems that they want to continue betting on realistic things that don't usually end well.