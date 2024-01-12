After years of absence, the Dragon Ball: Budokai Tenkaichi series will be back with Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. However, beyond a couple of looks at the fights, no further details have been provided about it. Fortunately, the information drought will finally come to an end this month, as It has been confirmed exactly when we will have more news about this long-awaited title.

Through its official site, it has been confirmed that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will make an appearance in the next edition of Dragon Ball Games Battle Houran event that will take place between January 27 and 28, 2024. Here, Ryo Mito, producer of the title and responsible for the 2000s trilogy, and Masayuki Hirano, general producer of the Dragon Ball games, will have a panel where they will provide more information about this delivery.

The next #DRAGONBALL Battle Hour is just around the corner! We'll be bringing you news about the upcoming DLC ​​for DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT and the recently announced DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, so stay tuned! #DBSZ #DBZK #BattleHour https://t.co/9m5eFN2RGV — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) January 11, 2024

While it is unknown exactly what type of information will be released, a release date, or at least a sale, is likely to be part of the announcements planned for the event. Along with this, the producers will also answer some questions asked by the public, so it is not ruled out to see some surprises on this occasion.

Finally, it was also revealed that Hirano will be in charge of revealing the next DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot during this special event. Although at the moment there is no official information, the possibility that we see more content related to Dragon Ball Superor another anime movie.

As you can notice, Dragon Ball: The Breaker, the asymmetric multiplayer that we saw in 2022, will not be part of this event, and considering that the level of players has dropped substantially, this makes a lot of sense. We remind you that the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour, where we will have more information about Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, It will take place next January 27 and 28. On related topics, this game will not come to these consoles. Likewise, these are the canon Dragon Ball movies.

Editor's Note:

For all fans of Dragon Ball: Budokai Tenkaichi, this new installment looks to be everything you have wanted for years. Unlike Dragon Ball FighterZthe Budokai Tenkaichi series is focused on spectacle and bombastic fights, something that fulfills the dream of many when they were children, and it will be interesting to see how the public will react to the next installment.

Via: Dragon Ball Games