The current Mexican soccer champions, Tigres UANL, debuted in the Apertura 2023 tournament with a 1-1 draw against the Puebla Strip and their striker and all-time top scorer, André-Pierre Gignac he missed the activity due to injury.
The French forward worked during the week, but a source informed ESPN that an injury left the player out of the commitment that was played in ‘El Volcán’ this weekend.
“André-Pierre Gignac was diagnosed with trauma to the left thigh and hip. His reintegration into group work is subject to evolution,” the club reported during the first half against the Strip.
The eight-time Mexican soccer champions began the defense of their title with a tie, after they won the championship in the last Clausura 2023 against Rebaño Sagrado, led by the Uruguayan strategist Robert Dante Siboldi.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team reached this commitment after winning the Champion of Champions after defeating Pachuca, in the match played a few days ago in Los Angeles, United States.
In his presentation at the Opening 2023 instead of GignacCoach Siboldi used Nicholas Ibanezwho got the goal of the final tie in added time.
