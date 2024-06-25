Part of what makes anime special, at least in our region, is the dubbing. Some people simply prefer to listen to voices in Spanish, and large companies are aware of this. Thus, It has been revealed when the Spanish dubbing will be available in the final season of Demon Slayerand we won’t have to wait long to hear this work.

Through an official statement, Crunchyroll has confirmed that the Latin Spanish dubbing of Demon Slayer It will arrive exclusively on its platform on June 30, the same day that the Hashira Training arc will come to an end. In this way, all interested parties can enjoy the episodes already available in our language.

These are the actors involved on this occasion:

Iván Bastidas as Tanjiro Kamado

Annie Rojas as Nezuko Kamado

José Luis Piedra as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Uraz Huerta as Inosuke Hashibira

Marc Winslow as Giyu Tomioka

Gabriel Basurto as Tengen Uzui

Armando Corona as Muichiro Tokito

Cristina Hernandez as Shinobu Kocho

Meli G as Mitsuri Kanroji

Arturo Cataño as Obanai Iguro

Galo Balcázar as Sanemi Shinazugawa

Gerardo Reyero as Gyomei Himejima

Remember, Latin Spanish dubbing for the most recent season of Demon Slayer It will be available from next June 30. While the Hashira Training arc will come to an end, the season will still have several more episodes for us. On related topics, it would take three movies to end the anime. Likewise, fans are happy with the filling.

Author’s Note:

The dubbing of Demon Slayer it’s pretty good. I quite like it, especially Tanjiro’s voice. I haven’t seen the last season, so I’ll probably opt to watch it with the Latin Spanish dub.

Via: Official statement.