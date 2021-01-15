One day before his followers marched in Buenos Aires to demand their freedom, it was learned that Jujuy justice signed another prosecution against Milagro Sala, for bribery, robbery and destruction of a supposedly compromising file for the leader of the Tupac Amaru group, currently under house arrest.

Judge Pablo Pullen Llermanos had prosecuted Sala, his former lawyer Alberto Bellido, and judicial employee Marcos Daniel Romero for the theft, payment of bribery and destruction of the original file in which the episode known as the “Azopardo shooting”, which occurred in December 2009, was investigated.

The lawyers of the Chamber filed an extraordinary federal appeal that must be ruled by the prosecution, to define its eventual referral to the Superior Court of Justice of the province.

Romero is accused of the alleged breach of the duties of a public official in an ideal contest with theft and destruction of documentation, and passive bribery. Sala is accused as “determining” the crime of theft of file and co-author of active bribery, while Bellido is identified as the author of active bribery, in addition to the theft / destruction of a public document.

As investigated in the case, on December 22, 2009 Romero, taking advantage of the fact that he had remained alone in his office, would have seized file 1401/07, entitled “Avila and Paez psa of the crime of attempted homicide”, composed of four bodies of 200 pages each. Then it would be proven that the employee left his office and he hid the documentation in the trunk of his car.

The robbery was planned by Milagro Sala and Bellido, who used Romero “in order to make the file disappear in which Members of the circle of those close to the head of the Neighborhood Organization Tupac Amaru were seriously compromised, justly accused of having committed the criminal act of confrontation with a firearm, in which a girl was seriously injured, “says the case.

Three days after the robbery, Bellido drove past Romero’s house in a Toyota Hilux pickup. The judicial clerk would have come up to her with the file he had stolen. They made their way to the house of Milagro Sala de Cuyaya, and from there they went to a garbage dump located on the side of Route 2, where they burned all the papers.

Although Sala, Bellido and Romero denied the accusations, ended up being betrayed by a key witness and by their own cell phones, since the Justice requested technical expertise on them.

The leader Alejandro Mansilla, who after having worked in the Tupac Amaru had distanced himself from that organization, also appeared in the file and recounted how the theft and destruction of the documentation, and the payment of an alleged bribe to Romero, were plotted. When he had already revealed his intention to speak Mansilla suffered an attack in his house and later in his car.

However, the witness stated that in a meeting in which he, Sala, her husband and Bellido participated, “it was agreed to pay 300,000 pesos to Romero.” And when the theft and subsequent incineration of the file occurred, he was there, sent by Sala to verify that the documentation was destroyed. “They spent an hour and a half burning everything, sheet by sheet, in the middle of the yuyaral. They were folders with yellow and orange covers, sewn with white threads, ”he recalled.

Mansilla gave more details about the alleged payment of the bribe. The money would have been extracted by Pedro Raúl Noro – Sala’s husband – from a built-in safe in the matrimonial room of the Cuyaya house. Noro handed it to Bellido. Then Bellido, after burning the file, gave it to the judicial clerk in a bag. During the investigation, and from a wheel of people and official eye inspection, Mansilla recognized Romero’s face.

In turn, before handing over his mobile to Justice, Romero erased 44 text messages and eight incoming and outgoing calls produced on the date of the crime, what was revealed by the Claro company.