Nintendo took the Mario Day (March 10) to announce that the sequel to Super Mario Bros. The Movie. Shigero Miyamoto declared that they are already working with the people of Illumination in the new movie.

Likewise, Miyamoto pointed out that, although Super Mario Bros. The Movie It was released in the spring of 2023, people continue to enjoy it to this day and for that they feel very grateful at Nintendo.

The famous video game designer then reiterated that Illumination was already working on the new film. After, Chris Melodandri of this studio stated that they were back to make another movie with the characters from the famous Nintendo video game series.

The directors Aaron Harvatg and Michael Jelenic and the artists in Illumination Studios Paris who brought the mushroom kingdom to life on the big screen have been working on the scripts, scene sketches and developing new set designs for the environments.

Source: Illumination.

The boss of Illumination He committed to taking care of every detail and confirmed that the sequel to Super Mario Bros. The Movie will premiere on April 3, 2026 in the United States as well as other markets.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie broke records, that's why they are already working on the sequel

The success of Super Mario Bros. The Movie It was immediate and Nintendo almost immediately recovered what it invested in this first production. At the time of writing this note, the not insignificant amount of 1.36 billion dollars is accounted for when the budget is 100 million.

Despite the fact that the film was punished by specialized critics, this film was globally accepted by the public who only wanted to see a good adaptation of Mario's characters on film.

Now we just have to wait for the next announcements about the new project. And we must not forget that a The Legend of Zelda movie with Sony Pictures.

