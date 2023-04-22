The State Civil Guard (GCE) of San Luis Potosi confirmed the death of a police element in the confrontation that took place Friday afternoon in the Altiplano region.

In a statement, the GCE of San Luis Potosí pointed out that other three state agents were also woundedwhile after the crossing of bullets three alleged hitmen were killed.

The events occurred on Friday afternoon, between municipalities of Moctezuma and Ahualulco, where armed subjects began to shoot at the state police officers, an attack that was repelled.

The GCE explained that they carried out ground deployments in the Altiplano region when they were attacked by alleged members of a criminal cell.

After the exchange of bullets, three hitmen were killed in the zone; nevertheless, four police officers were seriously injured.

They were all attended to immediately, however, the element identified as Luis Alberto he lost his life in the line of duty, due to not supporting the injuries suffered. See also Russia announces sanctions against Joe Biden and other US officials

While the other three state police officers continue to receive medical care at a city hospital, where their state of health is reported to be delicate.

For their part, security forces from San Luis Potosí implemented a strong operation with land and air tours in the area, given the possibility that there were more armed individuals.