A new medical report published this Wednesday was known about the health status of Alberto Fernández, who last Friday night tested positive for coronavirus.

The Presidential Medical Unit reported that it evaluated the condition of Fernández. They claimed to be found “evolving favorably, afebrile, no respiratory symptoms and with vital signs within normal parameters. “

They explained that the clinical picture “is still mild” and reported that in the last hours blood tests and lung imaging were performed “being both studies absolutely normal“.

News in development.