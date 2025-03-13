They condemn the Xunta to pay 60,000 euros to the family of a heart -dead man after a “poor” attention

The Superior Court of Xustiza de Galicia (TSXG) has sentenced Sergas to pay 60,000 euros to the relatives of a man who died of a heart attack after receiving a “poor” medical care.

According to the ruling, collected by Europa Press, the events happened in October 2020 when the man called 061 to request an ambulance for the “intense cervical pain” he had.

However, the man was assisted by phone and recommended that he go to the emergency department in case it worsened. In this way, after two days he called 061 again because he presented cervical and thoracic pain.

This time, they proceeded to notify the PAC doctor to make a home visit, a fact that he did not perform and the patient returned to receive telephone assistance. A few hours later, an ambulance was mobilized to home that could only confirm his death.

The TSXG ensures that the first assistance by Sergas to the man “was ideal”, but the second time there was an “incompatible delay” with the new ailment that was the one that caused the death.

However, the high Galician court sees “negligent” the performance of the PAC doctor. “Instead of attending his home the PAC doctor before 60 minutes, as prescribed by the 061 protocol, what he did was call him on the phone, being so, if he had come in that temporal space, the coronary lesion he suffered could detected,” he said the failure.

Now, the TSXG has estimated part of the appeal filed by the family and raises the amount of compensation, which was set at 12,000 euros by the Contentious-Administrative Court number one of Vigo, to 60,000 euros.

The Chamber has considered “insufficient” the first amount and “not adjusted” to the “negligent action” of the optional. “So, although there was no security and certainty that the death had been avoided if the intervention had been carried out in the deadline, is more adjusted to the negligent delay than each of its two relatives receives a compensation of 30,000 euros,” he said.