COLPISA Monday, 25 July 2022, 13:23



The Criminal Court 10 of Barcelona has sentenced VG for harassing and threatening the artist Paula Bonet and has prohibited him from approaching and communicating with her for 10 years, as explained in a tweet by Carla Vall, the artist’s lawyer.

According to the collegiate, the judge has taken into account as a defense that the man has a mental disorder, and for this reason he will serve his sentence in an internment center.

In addition, VG is convicted of having repeatedly failed to comply with the restraining order that the judge imposed on him as a precautionary measure.

Vall explains that the sentence is for three crimes: «Harassment for harassment for three years with his presence in the workshop, public events and presentations, also through social networks; Threats of rape, dismemberment and death, and continued violation of precautionary measures.

Finally, she has shown both her and her client’s satisfaction with the judge’s resolution: «We are very happy to have been able to do justice for our client and remember that in this society there is no room for misogyny. Every action has consequences. We will continue to fight for women’s rights, which are human rights.”