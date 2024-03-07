An American judge this Wednesday sentenced four adults to life in prison who ran a heavily guarded complex where They expected the “resurrection” of a kidnapped childwhose figure would help them rid the world of the CIA, the FBI and the Army of USA.

In a hearing last year, it was learned that in December 2017 the group of adults kidnapped a three-year-old child in Georgia and took him to a supposed training center in a rural area of ​​the state of New Mexicofrom where they planned to wage war against what they considered corrupt institutions.

A fifth accused, Jany Leveille, Haitian citizen and alleged spiritual leader of the sect, received a 15-year sentence following a plea deal, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors said that the complex was a training facility for children to carry out shootings in schools in the United States.

The place was heavily guarded, but there was no running water or electricity and there was very little food.

When the kidnapped child died days after the abduction, Leveille prophesied that he would return to life in April of the following year to lead them against their enemies. and kill anyone who refused to join his cult.

“The group's tactical and firearms training increased in frequency, intensity and complexity leading up to the Easter resurrection,” the Justice Department statement said.

When that date passed without incident, the woman changed the forecast to a later time in the year. When agents raided the complex in August 2018, They found several malnourished children“weapons, ammunition and training documents were discovered.”

In a later search, They found the body of the three-year-old boy. Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, the father of the kidnapped boy, his sisters Hujrah Wahhaj and Subhanah Wahhaj, and Subhanah's husband, Lucas Morton, were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Leveille will be deported from the United States.

