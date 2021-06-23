Lucía GC, ‘La Untocable’, in an image from 2017, next to the court. / LV

Lucía GC, known in the ultra circles of the Region by the nickname of ‘

The Untouchable‘, has just been sentenced to a sentence of four months in prison and a fine of 945 euros as

perpetrator of a hate crime, as well as six other crimes of injury -five of them of a minor nature-, for their participation in the attack for ideological reasons