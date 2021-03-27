The Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) has ordered Granada to pay its former player Guilherme Siqueira 200,000 euros pending payment since 2013, an amount agreed as compensation for his transfer to the Portuguese Benfica.

The ruling of the Social Chamber of the high court, to which Efe has had access, confirms the ruling issued by the Social Court 7 of Granada and rejects the allegations presented by the rojiblanco club against the claims of its player.

The case started in 2013 after Granada Club de Fútbol agreed with its player on a temporary loan to Benfica.

By virtue of the professional player employment contract between the plaintiff and the club, the transfer included compensation to Siqueira in an agreement that Enrique Pina signed as president.

A year later, in July 2014, Siqueira’s employment relationship and the club ended due to his transfer to Atlético de Madrid.

According to the sentence, it is “undoubted” that this change of club after the transfer does not modify the previous agreements.

When the player leaves Granada definitively, he signs a contract in which he claims to be up to date with all payments “except for the amount of 240,000 euros net in compensation payable”, an amount pending since its transfer, an agreement that is recorded also in the National Professional Soccer League.

Since then, the claims for the payment of the amount have been repeated, so Siqueira filed a claim with the Association of Spanish Footballers to demand payment, an action that he withdrew before a club payment plan that only delivered the first 20,000 euros. .

In October 2016 and in view of the player’s claims, Granada sent a document assuring their “total ignorance” of the document acknowledging the debt with the player and arguing that the ownership of the club had changed and that the new one was not valid. to said document.

However, the TSJA has confirmed that the club must pay the former player the 200,000 euros owed as compensation for the transfer.

The sentence, against which there is an appeal, also condemns the club to lose the deposits made in order to appeal and to pay 600 euros to the plaintiff’s lawyer.