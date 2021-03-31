The Court of First Instance number 44 of Madrid has ruled in favor of a company that sells electronic products in Murcia that claimed 461,587.07 euros from Amazon for non-payment of material delivered to the platform after a previous order without proceeding to the disbursement of the invoices or the return of the products.

The case, which can now open the door to similar claims from other wholesale suppliers, has its origin in a claim filed by the Murcian wholesaler Bubblefire, linked to the Electrotrader group, against the Spanish subsidiary of Amazon, with which it had been working for several years. years as a supplier of electronic material. As of 2018, according to the ruling, discrepancies began to arise between the American giant and its Spanish supplier. According to the plaintiff, Amazon was not paying all the orders placed that had been “duly delivered and invoiced”, which is why it initiated the corresponding claim. Bubblefire identified two types of discrepancy. A first with payment “approved” by Amazon itself for an amount of 78,054 euros that included “electronic material delivered, invoiced and claimed for payment” that, according to the complaint, the platform itself recognized, but which did not include its payment. The higher amount, however, corresponded to another second type of invoice worth 383,532.63 euros that Amazon had eliminated from its system or whose delivery receipts did not recognize the carriers. In this case, the plaintiff provided the procedure with supporting documentation such as material delivered, invoice issued or crossed mails such as invoices approved but not paid. The Seattle-based group, however, only partially contributed so-called order space reservations, as they are removed from its records after a year.

The Murcian company claimed almost 500,000 euros from the North American giant



In its defense, Amazon responded with a counterclaim claim in which it denied the defaults and even accused Bubblefire of acting “fraudulently”, issuing invoices and claiming payments “through a ‘modus operandi’ susceptible to criminal complaint.” something that never happened.

To questions of THE TRUTH, Amazon explained that the ruling has already been appealed by not agreeing with the resolution because “part of the documentation provided has not been taken into account.”