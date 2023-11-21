The Provincial Court of Alicante sentenced a civil guard, assigned to the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Alicante Command, to five months in prison, who spent a total of 9,000 euros in a games room, of which he seized during an anti-drug operation.

According to the sentence, the convicted person suffers from an alteration in impulse control due to gambling addiction that “partially” affected his imputability at the time of the events.

The sentence has been handed down after the parties reached an agreement in a procedure followed by the Jury Law, by which the accused admitted the facts, pleaded guilty to a crime of embezzlement of public funds with the incomplete exonerating circumstance of anomaly. or psychological alteration and accepted the sentence requested by the prosecutor’s office, as indicated by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) in a statement.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court has imposed on the convicted person a special disqualification of ten months from employment or public office and the obligation to compensate the 9,000 euros defrauded from the General Directorate of the Civil Guard. This amount had already been deposited in a judicial bank account.

An inspection in Molina de Segura



The events occurred on August 4, 2020 during an anti-drug operation directed by an Alicante Investigative Court, which led the prisoner and a colleague of his from the Civil Guard to travel to Molina de Segura to carry out a visual inspection on a truck with Portuguese registration.

During the search, the agents seized twelve bags containing marijuana and 9,000 euros in 20 and 50 bills. The convicted person kept these seized effects in custody until he had to make them available to the court investigating the facts. .

However, according to the sentence, around 2:00 a.m. on August 5 and until 12:00 p.m. on the same day, the prisoner spent all of the money betting on roulette in a gambling hall in Alicante.

The judicial resolution also declares it proven that the convicted person suffers from an alteration in impulse control due to gambling addiction that “partially” affected his imputability at the time of the events.

The sentence, which also establishes the suspension of the custodial sentence for a period of two years, is not final and can be appealed before the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community.