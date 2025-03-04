A Colombian judge sentenced Andrés Gustavo Ricci to 45 years and prison for killing his girlfriend, the world champion of Colombian skating Luz Mery Tristán, in events that occurred in August 2023 in Cali (Southwest), the Prosecutor’s Office reported Tuesday.

Ricci was declared responsible for crimes of “aggravated feminicide and manufacturing, traffic, bearing or possession of firearms, accessories, parties or ammunition,” said the Prosecutor’s Office in a statement.

The penalty must be fulfilled in the Picaleña prison in Ibagué (center), where he was transferred weeks after killing Tristan in a condominium.

The prosecution’s information added that the investigation proved that the athlete, of 60 years old“It was subjected by her partner to a cycle of systematic violence.”









«Finally, it caused death firearm Between Friday 4 and Saturday, August 5, 2023, instead of residence, “said the Prosecutor’s Office.

Tristan was born in Pereira, but within a few months his family moved to live in Cali, where he grew up and began to practice skatingsport in which it reached great achievements for the country.

After leaving high performance skating, Tristan started private businessesas a sportswear brand, and created a skating school that bears his name, in which several world champions have formed.