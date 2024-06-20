Juarez City.- Lawyers from the Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center and Raices organizations, belonging to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), they demanded to the president’s administration Joe Biden due to the asylum application restriction issued for the majority of migrants who enter their country irregularly.

“We have worked in a binational manner for more than five years and we know the reality of people in the context of mobility when there are policies like this… that is going to have an impact that does a lot of harm to people,” said Marisa Limón Garza. , director of the organization Las Americas, which supports people migrants in Juárez and El Paso.

On June 4, 2024, President Biden signed a proclamation under sections “212(f)” and “215(a)” of the Immigration and Nationality Act, through which from the first minute of Wednesday the 5th June, asylum applications are restricted to the majority of people entering USA irregularly.

According to the US Government, the measure causes the express expulsions of migrants to their countries of origin or to Mexico, in the case of Mexicans, Venezuelans, Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans.

The measure will be withdrawn if during a week irregular crossings average less than 1,500 people daily, and will continue if the average remains at 2,500 or more daily entries for a week, it was reported.

Given the announcement, lawyers for the US organizations directly sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Limón Garza reported.

“We will use all the tools at our disposal to stand in solidarity with those seeking their legal right to protection,” he said.

They take risks

The binational activist also highlighted the risks that people run in the context of mobility by having to wait in violent cities like Juarez City.

“They have told us many stories of trafficking of migrants in the region, they are subject to a lot of violence, attacks, assaults, rapes, extortions; many things that, in part, are the responsibility of the United States, which is denying access to the territory and protection to these people,” he noted.

Regarding the process, he said that the lawyers are waiting for the response from DHS and the process before the immigration court.