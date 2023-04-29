Nuevo León.- This Friday, the Attorney General of the State of Nuevo León informed that they complied arrest warrant to Martin “N”, for the crime of femicide.

He was arrested days ago, for being allegedly involved in the death and disappearance of Bionce Jasmine Amaya Cortez, last April 9. The young woman’s body was found in a state of decomposition on April 14.

Martin, 19 years oldthat’s it internship in a Social Reintegration Center from the state of Nuevo Leon. He was arrested on April 21, with arrest warrant for him crime of disappearance of individual (Jasmine Bionce) and then it was linked to process. It was said that they expected to execute an arrest warrant for him for femicide.

Today Friday was that elements of the State Investigation Agencyattached to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office Femicides and Crimes against Women, fulfilled the arrest warrant against Martín “N” for femicide, reported the newspaper Excelsior. See also AMLO: a week that could have changed the 2022-2024 scenario

“He was notified of an arrest warrant requested by an AMPI attached to the State Investigation and Litigation Unit specialized in Femicide granted by a C. Control Judge and Criminal Oral Trial of the state of Nuevo León,” the FGJENL said in a statement. adds Excelsior.

Case of an accident turned crime

As you will remember, Bionce Jazmín Amaya Cortez, 20 years old, born in Nuevo León, but a resident of Mission, Texas, United States, and mother of a 4-month-old baby, went on Easter vacation to the municipality of China, Nuevo León , with some friends. On April 9, her mother was no longer able to contact her.

After the corresponding complaints, the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office began looking for her. The only thing they knew about her is that her friends said that they had left her alone on a dark street in China, Nuevo León, but her versions were suspicious, doubtful.

Following a search warrant, on April 14 elements of the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office found the decomposed body of a woman, in a ranch in El Verde, municipality of General Bravo, Nuevo León. She identified him as Jasmine Bionce. See also Autonomous organisms: dream and hope

The autopsy determined that he died from strong blows to the head, neck and chest.

Authorities confirmed that the hypothesis was established that Bionce was accompanying a man who played acceleration and squealing tires in a truck, but in a maneuver, Bionce flew out of the truck and suffered terrible injuries. The person in charge, instead of asking for the help of paramedics and police, decided to hide Bionce, who was in fact still dying, according to reports.

Helped by two other people, it is added, the driver of the truck took the girl to the said ranch, in El Verde. The young woman died without medical attention and her body was hidden until authorities found it.

The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that they issued arrest warrants against three people, for femicide and for the disappearance of a person.