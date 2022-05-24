Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Vehicle drivers complained about the road chaos that is being generated by the repair of a section of the Boulevard Antonio Rosales from Aquiles Serdán to Heriberto Valdez avenue in the city of Los Mochis.

Motorists stated that the problem of chaos is more accentuated during peak hours, mainly in the morning, at noon and in the afternoon, as this is when workers enter and leave their jobs and children go to their schools.

They ask the authorities to speed up the work. They also complained that there is no Transit element to control the Vehicular traffic to avoid chaos, but above all any accident that may occur.

Construction site

As of May 20, the Ahome City Council reported that road traffic would be closed for a period of 2 weeks along the section under repair from the south to north lane.

The alternate route going through Antonio Rosales from south to north is taken from Venustiano Carranza avenue through Javier Mina street to Ignacio Ramírez avenue. Some of the most conflictive points are in Rosales and Aquiles Serdán, and Aquiles Serdán and Javier Mina, Lack of signage for deviation in Rosales and Carranza.

slab repair

In this regard, Jaime Romero Barrera, Secretary of Public Works of the Ahome City Council, reported that hydraulic concrete slabs and potholes are being repaired throughout the lane from south to north.

The municipal official announced that the work could take about a month, but that blocks will be released next week.

We recommend you read:

He also stated that these works are carried out with an investment of 4.5 million pesos. He asked the population for understanding and patience, as he said it is for the good of all.