The Resident Evil Village demo has offered a new opportunity to enjoy in advance one of the most anticipated games of the current month of May. There is barely a week left for it to reach both Xbox and Playstation consoles. With this, there is special interest in the new generation version, where we find a new video where they compare the technical section of Resident Evil Village on all new generation consoles.
This is a new video published by thebitlist, where they delve into the next generation aspects that Resident Evil Village will include. Remember that a while ago there was talk of the news that this game will implement with AMD tools, such as ray tracing and real-time lighting.
And in part, what this comparison allows is to delve a little into the result of these tools on new generation Xbox and Playstation consoles, where other aspects that refer to the finish, resolution and final performance of the game are addressed. Being a demo so close to the launch of the final game, it is very possible that you can anticipate what Resident Evil Village will give of itself.
Starting with the resolution, we find that Xbox Series S runs at 1440p, and Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 run at 2160p, or 4K. Within that parity that has been sought, we can find that the resolution has not been an element that has been neglected and it seems that Resident Evil Village will offer the maximum in each of the hardwares. Now, we must pay attention to the performance of the game and having been able to take advantage of these new AMD tools gives an outstanding optimization and the option to separate between two options, with and without Ray Tracing.
Obviously, the same frame rate is not reached in each case, this being an element that can determine the preference between performance and visual quality. In the case of Xbox Series S, the difference between the two options is that the framerate with Ray Tracing seesaw with a lock at 60fps. If you go for performance, the game keeps those 60fps very stable. In the case of the most powerful consoles, the same thing happens, although the performance does not drop so much, since in Xbox Series S it reaches around 35fps in moments of action. On the one hand, it seems suspicious that, being a technology that implies a consumption of resources as high as it usually is, the game I barely noticed a difference between putting and removing the Ray Tracing option.
However, it seems that they have worked conscientiously to offer a performance guarantee, since in the case of opting to eliminate this visual option, the game keeps 60fps totally stable. This gives the feeling that it is due to an established block to avoid swings and that the game It could go a lot smoother without Ray Tracing on.
But it’s just a demo, and it’s just a new preview of what will arrive on May 7 to Xbox, Playstation, Google Stadia and PC.
