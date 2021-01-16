The first comparison of Xbox Series X and PS5 sales came out 5 weeks after launch. This comparison still did not include the sales figures for PS5 in Europe. Now we have a much more complete comparison that includes the estimated console sales through January 2021. The new estimates come from VGChartz which has taken into account information provided by retails around the world.
The global shortage of stock has done little to stop the sales of the Xbox Series X and PS5. Although certainly, the high demand for these consoles has meant that a large part of the users who want to buy the new consoles cannot do so. So far, who has put more consoles on the market has been Sony, so their sales have been higher. This doesn’t mean that Xbox got it wrong. On the contrary, Current console sales figures are already a record for Microsoft.
Credits: VGChartz
Comparing Xbox Series X and PS5 sales through January 2021
The interesting figures achieved by Microsoft and Sony with the Xbox Series X and PS5 sales they are just the beginning of a long career that has been interrupted by production problems, of which they have taken advantage resellers, with reports claiming they made more than $ 60 million.The Demand for Xbox Series X | S and PS5 in the 2020 holiday season was incredible, and both consoles sold out quickly everywhere.
Reports indicate that the supply of next-gen consoles will begin to expand from March, when both Microsoft and Sony will put a large number of consoles on the market for sale. The Xbox Series X and PS5 sales between January 27 and January 2 have been the following: PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 205,501 units for an estimated total of 4,657,029 units. Meanwhile, Xbox Series X | S sold 122,637 units for an estimated 2,522,023 units. As for the consoles of the past generation, PlayStation 4 is down 126,236 units (-54.5%), the Xbox One is down 36,286 units (-49.8%).
