After more or less 3 months after the new generation consoles are on the market, follow the Xbox Series X and PS5 sales comparisons. The PS5 may have outsold the Xbox Series X | S, but according to Danial Ahmad, a renowned analyst in the world of video games, the difference between the two platforms may not be as great as you think. The PS5 sold around 4.5 million units in 2020, but the Xbox Series X sold a very close number.
The estimate comes from Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, who says the Xbox Series X |S sold a little over 1 million fewer consoles than the PS5. This would put you in just under 3.5 million systems, which is by no means a negligible number, considering shortages, pandemic restrictions, and the price of the systems. VG Chart has an Xbox Series X and PS5 sales report very similar to these estimates. It is not the first time we have seen this type of comparison.
They compare the performance of The Division 2 on Xbox Series X and PS5
They compare the sales of Xbox Series X and PS5, and the difference is minimal
Whenever Xbox Series X and PS5 (including Xbox Series S) sales are discussed, there is talk of estimates, at least on the Xbox side. And the truth is that a lot was said about problems launching a console without great exclusives, as was the case with Xbox due to the delay of Halo Infinite. However, everything seems to indicate that this did not affect Xbox sales at all. In fact, it seems that Xbox and Sony have sold all the consoles they have released.
After the launch of Xbox Series X | Yes in November Phil Spencer said it was the biggest launch in Xbox history. Without a doubt, these estimates confirm that the new generation of Xbox is on the right track. It must be clear that the vision of Xbox, however, is not in the sales of Xbox Series X and PS5, but in the Game Pass subscriptions.
Microsoft could have bought new studies that it has not yet officially announced
Take a bit over 1 million off the PS5 number and you won’t be far off.
