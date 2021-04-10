Following the announcement of the game’s arrival on Xbox Game Pass, a video has been posted about it Zombie Army 4 performance on Xbox Series X and PS5 with quite interesting results. This comparison also includes the Xbox Series S, in addition to the FPS mode that is available only for Xbox Series X, and that allows the game to run at 120fps. Although in general, it seems that the Xbox version is the best, this also happens due to the fact that on PS5 the game works through backward compatibility.

Regarding the performance of Zombie Army 4 on Xbox Series X and PS5, the video published by ElAnalistaDeBits shows that in terms of resolution, in the three platforms analyzed is dynamic. On Xbox Series S, it runs at 1920x1080p and 60fps, while Zombie Army 4 on Xbox Series X and PS5 runs at 3840x2160p. Although in Xbox Series X 120fps mode, the game runs at a locked 1080p resolution.

As for other details of the performance of Zombie Army 4 on Xbox Series X and PS5, The Xbox Series X manages to offer greater clarity at various points. Although the PS5 shades slightly better. Regarding the stability of the frames per second, the winners are Xbox, which offer in the resolution mode stable 60 frames per second, while on PS5 it has drops, although not significant. The Xbox Series X exclusive FPS mode aims to hit 120fps, but can drop during times of stress.

Last are the loading times. In this sense, Xbox is also leading the way, offering much faster loading times. The reason why they are slower on PS5 is due to the backward compatibility mode, as clarified TheBitsAnalyst. This is also the reason, according to him, that PS5 lacks an FPS mode that allows the game to go at 120fps.